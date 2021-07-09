Lionsgate Developing Comedy ‘Revenge Wedding’ With Producers Jordan Schur, Andrew O’Connor & Kristin Burr

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has put Revenge Wedding, a new comedy, in the works with Jordan Schur of Suretone Pictures, Andrew O’Connor of What If It Barks Films, and Kristin Burr of BURR! Productions.

Jessica Friedman of BURR! will co-produce. The storyline, as we hear, is being kept secret.

Erin Westerman, president of Production for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group exclaimed, “This is going to make a fantastic romantic comedy. I t has such a juicy fun premise and we’re excited to be working with Jordan, Andrew and Kristin to find a writer with whom we can develop it.”

Schur, who beyond Suretone Pictures is also a partner in Mimran Schur Pictures, which recently produced The Kid, distributed by Lionsgate and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio and starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Jake Schur, and Chris Pratt. He is producing Suretone’s upcoming Creepers to be directed by Marc Klasfeld. He has produced Stone, Henry’s Crime, Pawn Shop Chronicles, has partnered with Lionsgate on past films Warrior and Rapturepalooza, and as well has partnered with Sony Pictures on Holmes & Watson.

O’Connor most recently produced the British TV miniseries Grace, based on the novels by Peter James. He previously served as an EP on ITV’s The Nightly Show, produced the feature film That Awkward Moment, starring Zac Efron, Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan, and co-created and produced Channel 4’s Peep Show.

Burr recently produced Disney’s Cruella, which cleared $204M WW at the box office last weekend, and is a producer on Lionsgate’s upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage. Her projects in development include adaptations of the novels The Kiss Quotient and The Guncle. She also produced Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Christopher Robin.

James Myers and Chisom Ude are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Bonnie Stylides oversaw dealmaking for the studio.