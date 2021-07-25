‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan To Switch Characters, Amy Louise Pemberton To Play Human Gideon Full-Time In Season 7 – Comic-Con

Matt Ryan, who has played John Constantine on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow since Season 3, will be wrapping up his arc as the DC antihero in the current sixth season, but Ryan is not going anywhere.

At the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel Sunday, executive producer/co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that Ryan will be back as a series regular in Season 7 as a new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season.

Also in season 7, series regular voiceover cast member Amy Louise Pemberton, who has voiced Gideon, the Waverider’s AI, for all six seasons and has appeared as the AI’s physical form a handful of times, will now portray a flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world, also as a series regular.

Ryan, who originally portrayed John Constantine on the cult NBC/Warner Bros. TV series Constantine, reprised the role on the Warner Bros. TV-produced Legends of Tomorrow as a recurring in Season 3 and was promoted to a series regular in Season 4.

The character is now being phased out on the show as a Constantine reboot from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV is in the works for HBO Max with a darker tone and a new take on John Constantine, likely as a character of color.

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John,” said Ryan. “I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Klemmer was joined on the panel Sunday by executive producers/co-showrunner Keto Shimizu and series star Cathy Lotz, along with cast members Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Ryan.

The CW also released a trailer with a sneak peek at the remainder of season six. You can watch it below.

Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Amy Louise Pemberton, with Nick Zano, and Dominic Purcell, who has indicated that he may leave after Season 6. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers for season six are Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Sarah Schechter, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and James Eagan.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.