‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’: Dee Bradley Baker To Return As Olmec’s Voice For The CW Reboot

Dee Bradley Baker will make his return to Legends of The Hidden Temple, more than 20 years since the original series’ first run. Baker is set to reprise his role as the voice of Olmec in the upcoming reboot for The CW.

The reimagining of the popular ’90s show hails from Stone & Company, which produced the original series that ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons between 1993-1995. Set to debut October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, the adult version will preserve many of the original show elements including Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run as well as the team names such as Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys.

Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Four teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

Baker’s Olmec was a giant talking Mayan head that served as the series’ most recognizable symbol. Olmec made announcements, explained various challenges and asked tiebreaker questions in various episodes of the original series. Baker joins Cristela Alonzo, who will host the reboot.

“When we asked Dee Bradley Baker to return as the one and only Olmec – our giant talking stone head, and he said, ‘Let’s Rock,’ that was all I had to hear…Olmec lives,” said executive producer Scott Stone.

Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox.