Add Legendary To Big Companies Rumored To Be Targeted For Acquisition

This has been circulating the last two weeks, with the principals saying nothing happening. But Deadline has been hearing that Dune backer Legendary has caught the attention of buyers in this moment of rumored consolidation following the linkups of Discovery and WarnerMedia, and MGM and Amazon.

The rumor last week was that Netflix was eyeing Legendary, but this has been roundly denied that anything was going on with Netflix.

While big moves might well be afoot from the likes of Comcast and ViacomCBS, a lot of the rumored couplings of production companies/distributors going for billions seem contrived, and possibly are stories shopped by companies that want to seem relevant. Or maybe it is a slow summer. Legendary’s Josh Grode and Mary Parent have a banker, but they don’t have to sell, and they certainly wouldn’t give up the reins of the company if anything does happen. Then again, the company is sitting pretty coming off Godzilla vs. Kong, with the Denis Villenueve-directed Dune that bows in October after making its world premiere in Venice. Stay tuned.