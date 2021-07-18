Skip to main content
LeBron James Pokes At “Haters” And Touts His Deadline Success Story

Warner Bros

Just call him The King of the box office.

LeBron James, citing Anthony D’Alessandro’s Deadline story touting the box office success of his new film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, had a simple message for those who didn’t believe the film would do well: “Hi Haters!” It was accented with a grinning emoji.

The film is poised end the weekend at No. 1 at the box office, its $32 million opening, beating out the Marvel film Black Widow.

James’s film is the sequel to 1996’s Michael Jordan-led Space Jam and is also available on HBO Max.

Also appearing in the sequel are NBA stars Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Klay Thompson.

