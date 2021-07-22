LeBron James Teams With Fortnite Makers Epic Games On West Hollywood Pop-Up Taco Shop

Taco Tuesday is running through Thursday in a new pop-up shop in West Hollywood that teams the world’s most popular basketball player with the makers of its most popular game.

Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, have teamed with LeBron James in the immersive experience called “El Rey’s Taco Tuesday,” an industrial space in West Hollywood that’s described as a “gaming-restaurant” where attendees can enjoy complimentary tacos.

On the menu are three types of gluten-free tacos, including Chicken Tinga, Grilled Carne Asada, and Roasted Barbacoa Mushroom. You can wash it all down with “Slurp Juice” from Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

The venue is located at 8175 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood and will be open to the public through July 22. The venue is open from 10 AM until 2 PM on Thursday..