Léa Seydoux’s Cannes Attendance In Doubt After Positive Covid Test; Star Is Asymptomatic And Vaccinated, And At Tail End Of Recovery

EXCLUSIVE: Léa Seydoux’s trip to Cannes is in doubt following a positive Covid test, Deadline has confirmed. A representative for the actress, who has four films in this year’s Cannes selection, says Seydoux is at the tail end of her recovery, and is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, but she will remain at home in Paris out of an abundance of caution, following her doctors’ advice. She was originally due to arrive at the festival yesterday, but did not travel.

It remains unclear if Seydoux will be able to attend press events and premieres for her four Cannes features: Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Arnaud Desplechin’s Deception, Bruno Dumont’s France, and Ildikó Enyedi’s The Story of My Wife.

The French Dispatch is due to premiere at Cannes on Monday night, with Deception on Wednesday, and France and The Story of My Wife on Thursday.

For now, her reps say, she is resting and will only travel if given a clean bill of health, respecting the Covid protocols put in place by the Festival and the French government. She and her team are taking a cautious approach to keep festivalgoers, her filmmakers, and fellow cast safe.

Seydoux is on the cover of Deadline’s special print issue produced for the Cannes Film Festival.