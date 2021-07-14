Lea Seydoux Officially Cancels Cannes Trip Following Positive Covid Test Last Week

Lea Seydoux won’t be in Cannes this year after testing positive for Covid-19 back on Saturday. The star is staying in Paris to serve her self-isolation and to do her “part to keep everyone safe and healthy”. She was asymptomatic following the initial diagnosis and tested negative the day after, on Sunday, but French rules mandate 10 days of self-isolation after a positive result.

The news is a real shame for the French actress, who was Deadline‘s cover star for our Cannes-special Disruptors magazine this year due to her having four features here: Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Arnaud Desplechin’s Deception, Bruno Dumont’s France, and Ildikó Enyedi’s The Story of My Wife.

Here’s a statement from Seydoux: “Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and won’t be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. I wish I could celebrate the return of cinema to my favorite festival, but it is in everyone’s best interest to err on the side of caution and do my part to keep everyone safe and healthy. I applaud all four of my directors and the cast ensembles for their remarkable achievements. From a distance and in thoughts, I am with you with all my heart.”

Deadline first broke the news that Seydoux had tested positive the day before she was due to arrive.