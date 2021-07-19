‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Stephanie March Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie March has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management in all areas.

The actor-producer is best known for her turn as New York Assistant DA Alexandra Cabot on NBC’s long-running procedural, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She most recently starred as Debora Green, a wife and mother struggling with mental illness and substance abuse problems, in Lifetime TV movie, A House on Fire. In that film, ripped from the headlines, she appeared alongside Shaun Benson.

The actress also portrayed Ivanka Trump in Comedy Central special A President Show Documentary and starred in Adult Swim’s Neon Joe.

Additional credits on the TV side include 30 Rock, Happy Endings, Rescue Me, Grey’s Anatomy, Odd Mom Out, Made in Jersey, Nightcap and Conviction. March has also appeared in such films as The Invention of Lying, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Who We Are Now, The Treatment, Falling for Grace and Innocence.

March made her Broadway debut in a 1999 adaptation of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, also starring Brian Dennehy. She later co-starred alongside Liev Schreiber in the Broadway premiere of Eric Bogosian’s Talk Radio, and has been seen off-Broadway in Boys Life, alongside Jason Biggs.

In 2019, she made her debut as executive producer on The Social Ones—a social media mockumentary, in which she also starred. The Social Ones premiered at the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival in Silicon Valley and the Los Angeles Film Festival. The film went on to win Cinequest’s Award for Best Comedy Feature and was released wide on March 3, 2020.

March continues to be represented by agent and attorney George J Hiltzik at Hiltzik Strategies.