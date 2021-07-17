‘Law & Order’ Actor Indicted For Murder In New York For Shooting A Man

Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared on the television shows Law & Order and Boadwalk Empire, has been indicted for murder.

Stokes, 41, is accused of shooting a man in broad daylight in the New York City borough of Queens. The victim was sitting in his Jeep when he was assaulted, prosecutors said Friday. The shooting victim was identified as Tyrone Jones, 37, and was shot nearly a dozen times on Feb. 7 in Jamaica, Queens. Stokes lives in Jamaica.

The actor was arraigned Friday on a three-count indictment charging him with second degree murder and weapons possession.

Video of the incident shows Stokes getting out of a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street, approaching the driver’s side window of a parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee, and firing 11 shots, prosecutors said.

Jones was pronounced dead by EMS. Prosecutors have not revealed the motive for the slaying.

Watch on Deadline

Stokes faces 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted. He will return to court on Monday.

He is known for roles on Law and Order, Power, and Boardwalk Empire. He also is an aspiring rapper, performing as I$AIAH, according to his IMBD page.