Judge Orders Larry Elder’s Name To Be Placed On Recall Ballot Among Candidates Seeking To Succeed Gavin Newsom

A Sacramento judge ordered that radio host Larry Elder’s name be placed on the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall ballot, rejecting Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s claim that he filed incomplete information about his taxes.

“California judge rules that the election law Elder allegedly violated DID NOT EVEN APPLY to a recall election AND even if it did, Elder “SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED.” I will be on the ballot,” Elder wrote on Twitter shortly after the ruling.

Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl ruled that the requirement that candidates provide tax returns applied to direct primary elections, not a recall. “I don’t find that Mr. Elder was required to file tax returns at all,” Earl said at a hearing.

Elder announced last week that he was entering the race, but his name was not among Weber’s initial list of 41 candidates to qualify for the ballot. She is expected to release a final list later on Wednesday.

In the recall election, voters will be asked two questions. First is whether Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled. Second is whether, in the event that he is ousted, who should replace him.

Elder is among the high profile Republicans seeking to succeed Newsom, joining others including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, sports figure and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner and businessman John Cox.

Elder claimed that he did file the necessary paperwork to qualify, and accused Sacramento politicians of “using whatever shenanigans they can to try to trip me up,’ according to the AP.