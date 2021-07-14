CBS News Promotes Lance Frank To Senior VP, Adds New Communications Duties

CBS News has upped Lance Frank to senior vice president of communications, with an expanded portfolio.

Frank, who had been VP of communications since 2011, will add oversight including 60 Minutes+, the race and culture unit and cross-division initiatives. He will continue to oversee communications for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and the Washington bureau.

He joined the network in 2019.

Christa Robinson, who heads up communications for the news division, wrote in a memo to staff that Frank “has successfully led press efforts for just about every CBS News platform, in addition to breaking news and special events through several intense news cycles. He established our media relations presence in Washington and oversaw our communications efforts through several extraordinary political seasons.”

The network formed a race and culture unit last year in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. 60 Minutes+ is the streaming version of the newsmagazine that is shown on the Paramount+ streaming service. It features as correspondents Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane and Wesley Lowery.