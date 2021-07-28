LaKeith Stanfield And Tiffany Haddish To Star In ‘Haunted Mansion’ for Disney

LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are in talks to star in Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie with Justin Simien directing.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the live-action hit Aladdin, are producing through their Rideback banner with Nick Reynolds of Rideback exec producing. Katie Dippold penned the most recent draft.

The Haunted Mansion ride debuted in 1969 and favorite of park goers since then with it appearing currently in both Disney Land and Disney World. The premise sees theme park guests go inside a spooky and creepy manor that includes some classic characters like the spirit of psychic medium Madame Leota to the skeletal Bride to the cloaked Hatbox Ghost.

Disney previously adapted the ride into a 2003 movie directed by Rob Minkoff and starring Eddie Murphy and was a moderate success at the box-office. Similar to Pirates of the Caribbean, another theme park ride that became a massive box-office smash, execs have always seen this as a piece of Disney IP that is recognizable to so many people across the world, but also makes for something that can be easier to adapt as a movie compared to other theme park rides.

Stanfield, one of the stars of FX’s Atlanta, toplined with Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah, which earned Stanfield a best supporting actor nomination. He next stars in the stylish Western The Harder They Fall, which will be released on Netflix later this fall.

Haddish next appears in the Nicolas Cage meta-movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which Lionsgate is due to release in 2022.

