Kyle Massey Arrest Warrant Issued Following Former Disney Channel Star’s Second Missed Court Date

2ND UPDATE, 7:21 PM: A Washington State judge issued a $100,000 warrant for the arrest of Kyle Massey, after the former Disney Channel star failed for a second time to appear for his arraignment.

The actor, who once starred in series such as That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, was charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor in June. He stands accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl.

Massey’s court date was was originally scheduled for late June in King County. It was pushed to the morning of July 12, when the actor first failed to appear.

PREVIOUS UPDATE, JUNE 29, with attorney statement: Kyle Massey, who co-starred on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, is facing a felony charge of immoral communication with a minor in King County, WA.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the case involves explicit photos, videos and text the actor allegedly sent to a teenage girl — a longtime acquaintance of his. She and her family sued Massey in 2019, when the girl was 13, alleging that he seduced a minor, attempted to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoyed or molested a minor. He denied the charges at the time.

The new charge appears to be related to that lawsuit, but TMZ and later other media outlets cited court documents that were not immediately available to the public.

The girl’s mother told police that Massey had known her since she was 4 years old, TMZ said. The outlet also quoted police as saying the material the actor sent included an explicit video clip and another that showed a man who appeared to be Massey exposing his genitalia.

The actor’s attorney, Lee A. Hutton, issued a statement late Wednesday:

“It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal,” Massey claims that the allegations then and now are extortive. The statements made to the police regarding the accuser’s own counsel’s advice seem peculiar, tearing away the veracity from the stale allegations. The accusers in no hidden agenda attempt to use the Washington courts as a platform for revenge after losing the civil matter. Indeed, California counsel withdrew from representation from the accuser leaving us to conclude that he was not willing to make misrepresentations to the court. The Washington matter is already showing problematic signs. Massey was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face. Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal — finally putting these extortive attempts to rest.”

Massey, now 29, played star Ryven-Simoné’s kid brother Cory in all 100 episodes of That’s So Raven, which aired on Disney Channel from 2003-07. He also starred as the title character in the cable network’s 2007-08 spinoff series Cory in the House. He most recently was a regular on Millennials, a comedy for the AMC streamer AllBlk. Other credits include The Electric Compony and voice roles on American Dragon: Jake Long, Fish Hooks and other toon shows.