Kyle Killen’s ‘The Last Police’ Lands Pilot Order At Fox, Marks Network’s First Pilot Deal Of Development Season

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Police, an adaptation of Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman, has received a pilot order at Fox.

It marks the first pilot order from the network of the 2021/22 development season. Deadline noted that the project was zeroing in on a pilot order in our latest Pilot 2021 Buzz roundup.

The hour-long project, which has a slightly different title to the book, will be written, directed and exec produced by the Lone Star and Awake creator via his Chapter Eleven production banner. It forms part of Killen’s direct, exclusive, broadcast-only talent deal that he signed with the network in February 2020.

The Last Police follows a small-town police detective, who, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner can’t decide what he’ll enjoy more: her delusional failure, or the end of the world itself.

The book was first published in 2012 and won the Edgar Award in the category of best original paperback before being followed up by two subsequent books – Countdown City and World of Trouble.

In 2016, NBC gave an adaptation a put pilot commitment with Neal Moritz producing with Sony TV.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Television will produce with Chapter Eleven’s Scott Pennington, Winters and Anonymous Content exec producing.

The Last Police pilot order forms part of Fox’s mixed approach to scripted originals; the network has taken to making some straight-to-series orders such as its order of anthology drama Accused from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore, as well as traditional development and pilot orders and a script-to-series model that utilizes a writers’ room for projects such as Monarch and Karin Gist and Lee Daniels’ Our Kind of People.

Killen is represented by WME and Anonymous Content and Winters is represented by CAA, literary agent Joelle Delbourgo for publishing, and attorney Bruce Gellman.