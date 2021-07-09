Kumail Nanjiani To Headline & EP ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series Adaptation In Works At FX

EXCLUSIVE: One of the top books of 2020, Homeland Elegies by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar, is headed to television with a high-profile limited series adaptation in development at FX. It is executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) who is set to star.

Ayad Akhtar, Oren Moverman AP Images/Little Brown & Co

Akhtar (Disgraced) will pen the adaptation with Oren Moverman (The Messenger), who is slated to direct the eight-episode limited series, produced by FX Productions. The project hails from Sight Unseen (Bad Eduction) and Nimitt Mankad (Captain Fantastic) and his Inimitable Pictures.

Raucous and searing, Homeland Elegies blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.

Akhtar, Nanjiani, Moverman and Sight Unseen’s Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman will executive produce, along with Nimitt Mankad through Inimitable Pictures.

FX landed the rights to the novel and package in a very competitive situation with multiple bidders.

Named a Top 10 book by The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, and The New York Times, Homeland Elegies landed on top of President Obama’s best books of 2020 and also led Book of the Year selections at Publisher’s Weekly, O Magazine, Time and The Economist.

Akhtar won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for drama for his play Disgraced. He also is the author of American Dervish.

Moverman received a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award nomination for The Messenger. As part of Sight Unseen, he shared in the Outstanding Television Movie Emmy Award for Cory Finley’s HBO film Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman.

Nanjiani will next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals, slated for Nov. 5 release. He is currently in production on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He earned a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for writing The Big Sick alongside his wife, Emily V. Gordon.

