Korean Dynasty Drama Series ‘American Seoul’ From Lana Cho In The Works At Hulu

Lana Cho
Courtesy of Subject

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Cho, who is adapting Maurene Goo’s YA novel Somewhere Only We Know as a feature for Netflix, is doubling down on Korean stories.

She has secured a script sale with streamer Hulu for soapy drama American Seoul.

The hour-long drama is about a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul for a job opportunity and discovers that she is the heir of a dynastic Korean family.

She will write and exec produce the project, which will also be exec produced by Sebastian Lee and David Kim, who exec produce ABC’s The Good Doctor and Apple’s upcoming series Pachinko.

It comes a month after she sold her adaptation of K-pop rom-com Somewhere Only We Know to Netflix. That feature follows a big pop star and a tabloid photographer who fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure. Escape Artists produces.

Cho has previously wrote on Hulu’s reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral as well as series including The CW’s Arrow and NBC’s Timeless. She is also an co-exec producer on Amazon’s reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

She is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Morris Yorn.

