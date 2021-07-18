Knott’s Berry Farm Sees Man Climb 300-Foot Tower, Police Respond And Coax Him Down

Knotts Berry Farm saw some real-life drama on Saturday night. A man somehow managed to scale a 300-foot metal tower near the park’s Supreme Scream ride.
Buena Park Police responded to the amusement park and managed to eventually coax the man down from his perch. He descended shortly after 9 PM Saturday night.
Earlier, police warned customers to keep out of the area.
There was no immediate information about the climber’s identity or how he managed to climb the metal tower,
So far no charges have been filed, and the man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The park issued a statement on the incident.
“At approximately 7:23pm, Knott’s Berry Farm became aware of a male who had accessed a unauthorized area and climbed the Supreme Scream tower. Park personnel alerted local law enforcement and emergency responders who are now on site. The guest descended the tower at 8:55pm and is now currently safely on the ground in police custody. No other information is available at this time. The safety of our guests is always our top priority,”
Last weekend, the the theme park was the scene of a drive-by shooting outside its confines that left a teenager wounded
This man climbed to the top of Supreme Scream at Knotts Berry Farm. They are closing the park now. pic.twitter.com/pDdE3aMbE1
— Summer (@SumrLuv825) July 18, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.