‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Joey King, star of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, is expanding her relationship with the streaming giant with a first-look deal. Under the pact, King will produce and develop films For Netflix via her All The King’s Horses production company. At 21, King is one of the youngest creatives to strike a deal with a streaming network.

King serves as a principal at ATKH, along with Jamie King and Dan Spilo also serving as principals. Tyler Frederickson serves as development executive.

King stars in and executive produces through ATKH for Netflix a film adaptation of Uglies, currently in production. Based on the first installment of Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian YA book series, the movie will be directed by McG. Jamie King serves as executive producer with Scott Westerfeld and Spilo will produce alongside John David, Jordan Davis, Robyn Mesinger and McG and Mary Viola.

“My relationship with Netflix started 5 years ago with me in a state of disbelief that I was getting to lead one of their first original YA films. That feeling of amazement and disbelief of working with them has only grown,” said King. “I am honored to have a first look deal with a company that changed my life and lifts me up in my journey in growing as a producer. I’ve always had a lot of ideas and opinions, but now I have an outlet for those ideas and with a company that couldn’t be more collaborative. I can’t wait for us to make some movie magic happen.”

King will be seen in the third installment of the hit Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 3, set for release on August 11, on which she also serves as an executive producer. She next stars opposite Brad Pitt in the action thriller Bullet Train for Sony. Directed by David Leitch, the film comes out April 8, 2022.

King will soon start production on The Princess for 20th Century, where she stars and serves as executive producer. Toby Jaffe and Neil Moritz are producing as well.

King also is attached to headline and produce through ATKH the limited series, A Spark of Light, for Hulu and Sony Pictures TV based on the bestselling book by Jodi Piccoult. Doug Robinson and Allison Greenspan of DRP executive produce as well as Picoult, and Spilo and Jamie King for ATKH.

She just wrapped production and a starring role on The In Between, written by Marc Klein from an original story pitch by King, for Paramount Players. Jamie King exec produced, and Spilo produced alongside Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane.

King previously starred in the critically acclaimed Hulu limited series The Act, which earned her an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

“Joey is a formidable talent and a wonderful creative partner,” said Ian Bricke, VP Independent Film at Netflix. “We’ve had an amazing collaboration over the last many years with The Kissing Booth trilogy. With the final Kissing Booth releasing this summer, we’re thrilled to be Joey’s creative home in the next phase of her evolving career.”

King is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.