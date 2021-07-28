‘King Richard’ Trailer: Will Smith Portrays Father Of Tennis Legends Who Changed Game Forever In Warner Bros. Drama

Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for its anticipated sports drama King Richard, starring Will Smith.

The film is based on the inspirational, true story of Richard Williams (Smith). An undeterred father, Richard was instrumental in raising Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) — two extraordinarily gifted athletes who ended up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage. “This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams,” he tells his daughters in the trailer. “But they’re going to respect y’all.”

Ultimately, King Richard demonstrates the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the film, from a script by Zach Baylin. Its all-star ensemble also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott.

Pic’s producers are Tim White and Trevor White via their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner.

Serena and Venus Williams exec produced the project alongside their sister Isha Price. Its other executive producers are James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd.

King Richard will be released in theaters in the U.S. on November 19th. The drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max (via their Ad-Free Plan) for 31 days following its theatrical release.

