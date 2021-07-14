Kevin Hart’s Talk Show ‘Hart To Heart’ Gets Peacock Premiere Date & Teaser

Peacock has slotted Thursday, August 5, for the premiere of Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart. New one-hour episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes on August 5. You can watch a teaser below.

In Hart to Heart, Hart sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who represent his interests and influences, in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and humor. Hart to Heart “will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status,” per Peacock. Guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop.

The show falls under Hart’s multi-year deal with Peacock via his Laugh Out Loud network.

Hart to Heart is produced by LOL Studios. Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph, and Todd Yasui will serve as executive producers.