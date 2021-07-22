Kenya Barris’ Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali Doc Set At Netflix

A documentary about the relationship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali from Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society has been set at Netflix.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will launch on the streamer on September 9.

Based on Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith’s book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, the feature doc comes from Barris’ previous overall deal with the streamer. He has since moved to ViacomCBS in a deal that gives him equity in BET Studios. It is the Black-ish creator’s latest doc for the streamer – he is also producing a doc on civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The film, which Barris teased in a New York Times profile last year, features never before seen archival footage and the story behind the friendship between the civil rights leader and the boxing legend.

Marcus A. Clarke, who has helmed episodes of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries and Rapture, directs. Barris and Jason Perez produce, while exec producers include Erynn Sampson for Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn for Lightbox, the production company behind Netflix’s Sophie: A Murder in West Cork and HBO’s Tina, and Simon George.

Watch on Deadline

Marcus A. Clarke said, “Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are two of the most iconic and revered African Americans of the twentieth century, and yet the depths of their friendship and the influence they had on each other is largely unknown. Blood Brothers provides a deeper understanding into what made these two men tick, the intense role faith played in their bond and ultimately how their budding friendship came to an abrupt end.”

Barris is repped by CAA, Artists First and attorney Gregg Gellman.