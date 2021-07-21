Keira Knightley To Lead Voice Cast Of Animated Drama ‘Charlotte’

Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley joins Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong as part of the voice cast for the Canada-France-Belgium animated drama feature Charlotte.

The pic which is making its world premiere at TIFF, and directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, depicts the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who comes of age on the eve of the Second World War and defies incredible odds to create a timeless masterpiece. The project is inspired by the autobiographical painting series “Life? or Theatre?” by Charlotte Salomon. The French version of Charlotte will feature the voices of Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and Romain Duris.

Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales. Elevation will distribute the movie in Canada. MK2 Mile End is releasing the film in Quebec, The Searchers in Benelux, and Diaphana in France.

Charlotte is written by Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis. The film is being produced by Julia Rosenberg, with Jérôme Dopffer, Eric Goossens, Anton Roebbens; and executive produced by Knightley, Cotillard, Morgan Emmery, Jean-Charles Levy, Cédric Iland, Bastien Sirodot, Robert Lantos, Jim Sternberg, Joe Iacono, Mark Musselman Nancy Grant, and Xavier Dolan. Co-producers of the film include Christina Rotsaert, Patrick Puzenat, and Thierry Dechilly.

Jen Gorton, Sierra/Affinity’s EVP of Production & Sales, stated, “All of us at Sierra/Affinity are excited to work with this star-studded cast and present this unique animated film to distributors across the globe. The story of Charlotte is one that deserves to be told and we are confident that the massive talent of the cast combined with the direction of the filmmaking team will reach and touch adults worldwide.”

January Films’ Julia Rosenberg added, “Charlotte Salomon invented the graphic memoir when she painted her life story in over a thousand works while living as a refugee during wartime. Her vitality and stunning talent have been overlooked for too long. Charlotte is a gesture of resistance, honoring her legacy while revealing it to the world.”

Charlotte is a January Films, Les Productions Balthazar, Walking the Dog production in association with Telefilm Canada, Trinity Media Financing, Umedia, Serendipity Point Films, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, Eurimages, Crave, CBC Films, Ontario Creates, Screen Flanders, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, and Sons of Manual.