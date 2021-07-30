Keeley Hawes To Headline & Executive Produce Major BBC Hotel Shooting Series ‘Crossfire’

EXCLUSIVE: Bodyguard and Line Of Duty star Keeley Hawes has been set to headline and executive produce Crossfire, a major BBC One miniseries about a hotel shooting from the producer behind The Salisbury Poisonings.

Deadline understands that Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions will team with Hawes’ Buddy Club Productions to produce the three-part series, written by Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty in her first original project for television.

Crossfire is set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands and centers on Jo (Hawes), who is enjoying a dream vacation with her family and friends. Sunbathing on her balcony, the tranquility is thrown into turmoil when shots ring out across the complex from gunmen wreaking revenge.

A story of survival and resilience, sources said Crossfire is a nail-biting thriller with an emotional, intimate, and relatable core. With the unsuspecting and vulnerable holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make split-second life or death decisions, regrets will linger long after the final shots are fired.

Watch on Deadline

Executive producers are Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge; Lucy Richer for the BBC; Doughty and Hawes. The producer is Alex Mercer (Doctor Who). BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore and drama chief Piers Wenger commissioned the series. Fremantle is distributing internationally.

The Crossfire commission marks a good week for Dancing Ledge, which was greenlit by Disney+ on Monday to make Wedding Season. Penned by Oliver Lyttelton, it tells the story of a bride surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family on her wedding day.

Doughty previously worked with BBC One on an Apple Tree Yard adaptation in 2017. The series starred Emily Watson and was made by Kudos.