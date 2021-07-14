Kate Winslet On Complexity In ‘Mare Of Easttown’ & How Season 2 Is An “Ongoing Conversation” – Emmy Noms

Tell me, who doesn’t want to see the continuing Delco adventures of Detective Mare Sheehan?

While the creator of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby, told us soon after the finale that a second season wasn’t likely, think again.

Kate Winslet, talking with Deadline today, didn’t over-promise anything but told us Season 2 is an “ongoing conversation.”

“I would love to play her again, I absolutely believe there’s more chapters to her story,” said the Oscar winning actress. “However, just because the story has touched people that doesn’t necessarily mean creatively we can do it again. But it doesn’t mean closing doors; we’re opening doors, exploring what’s behind the doors.”

Mare of Easttown reps Winslet’s third and fourth career Emmy nominations. This year she was recognized in the Outstanding Limited Series category as EP and Lead Actress Limited Series slots. She previously won at the Emmys in 2011 in the Lead Actress Limited Series category for HBO’s Mildred Pierce.

She talked about how people from Canada to the United Kingdom relate to the mystery set in working-town Pennsylvania about a divorced police detective who is trying to unravel the disappearance of one girl and the murder of another in a place where she knows and is connected to everyone. “At the end of the day, when the chips are down, it’s community and family and the sense of belonging, no matter where you come from, that means everything — especially at a time when we’ve experienced this seismic event in the pandemic,” she said. “I think [the miniseries] has that sense of looking out for one another against all odds; it’s something that everyone can relate to.”

Winslet continued, “Brad Ingelsby wrote this middle-aged heroine; not many writers have written this before, and I felt so honored and excited when he asked me.”

“This woman who dealt with this palpable grief, trying to get through each day; she put everyone else first,” added Winslet. “She puts herself absolutely last. Even though she makes reprehensible choices though the series, we ultimately forgive her for those mistakes because of how compassionate she is. It was a huge juggling act from Day 1.”

In total, Mare of Easttown landed 16 Emmy nominations today, including Writing and Directing for a Limited Series, two for Single-Camera Editing for a Limited Series, Production Design for Narrative (Hour or More), Limited Series Casting, Limited Series Cinematography, Contemporary Costumes, Contemporary Hairstyling, Contemporary Makeup, Sound Mixing, as well as Supporting Actress noms for Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart, and Supporting Actor for Evan Peters.

