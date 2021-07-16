MSNBC And NBC News’s Kasie Hunt Announces Departure At End Of ‘Way Too Early’

Kasie Hunt closed MSNBC’s Way Too Early on Friday by announcing her departure.

“This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you,” Hunt said, adding that she would have more on her next adventure “in the next few weeks.”

She also indicated that she was leaving the network altogether. “I just want to thank everyone at NBC News, at MSNBC, of course to Mika, for always insisting that you should know your value.” That was a reference to Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, who wrote the best selling motivational book Know Your Value: Women, Money and Getting What Your Worth.

An MSNBC spokesperson confirmed that Hunt is leaving MSNBC and NBC News. Way Too Early will continue in the meantime with various MSNBC figures hosting in the interim.

Hunt had hosted the Sunday show Kasie DC until last September, when MSNBC switched her to the morning slot anchoring the weekday Way Too Early, which as the title suggests, starts at 5 AM ET and, on the West Coast, 2 AM PT. She also was NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent.

Hunt joined NBC News in 2013 covering Congress and politics, and became political correspondent for MSNBC in 2014. She began anchoring the Sunday evening Kasie DC in 2017. She previously worked for the Associated Press and Politico.

In 2016 Hunt was among the team of correspondents covering the presidential election known as the Road Warriors, with Hunt covering Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the general election.

“I will so miss working with you and the amazing team @WayTooEarly! And after I spend a few days sleeping in, count me among your loyal viewers in the future,” Hunt wrote.

She later posted a tweet from her husband Matt Rivera of their son.