Kardashian Attorney Shawn Holley Now Name Partner At Newly Re-Christened Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley Firm

EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood’s heaviest hitting law firms just added some more punch to its name.

Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump LLP will now be known as Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP. The elevation of longtime lawyer Shawn Holley to the moniker as a name partner comes four months after the death of co-founder Howard Weitzman.

Renowned for her work with the likes of Kim Kardashian and her somewhat well-known family and projects, as well as a stint on O.J. Simpson’s so-called Dream Team during the NHL legend’s 1995 criminal trial among other high-profile matters, Holley actually joined KWIK at its 2006 inception at the invitation of Weitzman himself.

“Shawn is an incredible lawyer. Her trial skills are unparalleled, and, even more important is her ability to quietly settle matters before full blown litigation takes place, Dale Kinsella told Deadline today. “She has been a key player in establishing our firm as Hollywood’s go-to litigation shop, and I look forward to Shawn being a Partner at our firm,” he added.

Related Story Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns As Singer Weighs Retirement

“Shawn is an extraordinary person and a commanding presence in the courtroom and boardroom,” noted KWIKH’s Larry Iser also. “She is one of the best attorneys in the country at what she does, and it is an honor (and lots of fun) to practice alongside her,” said the managing partner. “Shawn accepted Howard Weitzman’s invitation to join our firm upon its inception in 2006, and this name change acknowledges her stature in the legal community and immeasurable contributions to our practice.”

Watch on Deadline

As well as having a hefty client list of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Rosario Dawson, and Shia LeBeouf, to name a few, Holley is also taking the small screen stand herself so to speak. Along with Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, Holley is an EP on Hulu’s forthcoming legal drama Reasonable Doubt (working title.) The series was originally put in development by corporate cousin ABC back in October 2019.

A frequent presence to comment on cable TV and more on legal matter, Southwestern Law School alumni Holley has been an instructor in Cardozo Law School’s Intensive Trial Advocacy Program for the past two decades. Holley now joins Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano’s Nina L. Shaw as one of the only two African-American women to be a name partner in a major Tinseltown law firm.