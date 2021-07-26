Kai Yu Wu & Cherie Dimaline Adapting Horror Novel ‘Empire Of Wild’ As Series With Fabel Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Kai Yu Wu, The Flash and Hannibal writer, has teamed up with author and screenwriter Cherie Dimaline to adapt the latter’s horror novel Empire of Wild.

The pair are working with Fabel Entertainment, the company behind IMDb TV’s Bosch spin-off, on the series adaptation.

Dimaline’s novel, which was published in 2019, is grounded in indigenous folklore and follows Joan a year after her husband’s disappearance as she desperately tries to bring him back from the nefarious religious organization and supernatural forces that have claimed him.

Dimaline, who is indigenous, is best known for her YA novel The Marrow Thieves. She is currently writing on FX series Retreat.

Wu is a Taiwanese-American writer who recently created Netflix series The Ghost Bride and wrote on Amazon’s Paper Girls.

Related Story 'Bosch' Exec Producer Henrik Bastin Launches Fabel Entertainment After Exiting Red Arrow Studios JV

It marks Fabel Entertainment’s first move into the horror and fantasy genre. The company launched earlier this year by CEO Henrik Bastin, who was the driving force behind long-running Amazon procedural Bosch and is now producing the follow-up spin-off.

Watch on Deadline

Empire Of Wild ticks two boxes for the new business. Bastin told Deadline in February that Fabel, which is also developing a series based on neurologist Oliver Sacks at Fox, wanted to move into new genres and ramp up book adaptations under his new banner.

The company is adapting Chuck Palahniuk’s Invisible Monsters and Stephen King’s The Ten O’Clock People alongside Empire Of Wild. “I can’t compete with the biggest companies – there’s always going to be someone who has a bigger wallet than an independent company – but big writers that don’t necessarily need the money but want to ensure that someone adapts their book the right way, that’s where we are,” he told Deadline.

Bastin will serve as an exec producer alongside Fabel President Melissa Aouate. Directors of Development Jasmine Russ and Mohan Mandali will produce.