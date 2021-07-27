FX Expands ‘New York Times Presents’ Franchise, Sets September Premiere For Doc On Juul E-Cigarette Company

FX has ordered new installments in the New York Times Presents franchise, which is behind such acclaimed documentaries as Framing Britney Spears.

The next film in the series, Move Fast and Vape Things, will premiere on FX and Hulu in September. Pic will examine Juul, the e-cigarette company built on a promise to help millions of Americans kick their cigarette habit. A New York Times investigation reveals how the Silicon Valley darling lost its way and is now accused of bringing a new scourge to a whole new generation: vaping.

The announcement that FX has extended its deal with The New York Times was made by President of Original Programming, Nick Grad.

“The New York Times Presents continues to deliver some of the most compelling and timely news and feature documentaries on television, typified by the outstanding work on Framing Britney Spears and The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” said Grad. “Each individual film reflects the expertise of the reporters and filmmakers, and FX’s commitment to fully exploring these and future stories with The New York Times, Left/Right and the rest of the creative team.”

“The New York Times is thrilled to continue our partnership with FX,” said Jason Stallman, who exec produces The New York Times Presents. “Their savvy, creative team has been invaluable in helping our newsroom expand its documentary ambitions. Our goals and mission are aligned in creating films that are truly distinctive, surprising viewers with new perspectives and bringing them stories that have impact across the world.”

“We are enormously proud of this collaboration, and are honored to continue to marry rigorous New York Times journalism with best-in-class documentary filmmaking,” added Mary Robertson, who serves as the series’ EP and showrunner.

The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone docs, brought to life by New York Times journalists, which look to bring viewers close to the essential stories of our time. This year, its Framing Britney Spears installment, centered on the pop star and her ongoing conservatorship battle, earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, along with a TCA Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

Since its launch last year, the series has also been recognized with the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special). That award went to The Killing of Breonna Taylor.

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Its other exec producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss.