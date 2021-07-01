Justine Bateman Feature Directorial Debut ‘Violet’ Picked Up By Relativity Media

EXCLUSIVE: Relativity Media has acquired North American rights to Justine Bateman’s debut feature Violet, which recently premiered at SXSW. Relativity is looking to release the movie in theaters later this year.

Written and directed by the 2x Primetime Emmy nominated Family Ties star, Violet stars Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, The Newsroom), Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) and Justin Theroux (Mosquito Coast).

Pic centers around Violet Morton (Munn), who realizes her life has been built on a foundation of lies after a friend’s off-hand comment to her. Unable to shake the new awareness that her fear-based decisions have dismantled her romantic, professional, and personal life, Violet begins to feel suffocated by her past choices. Seeing that it is impossible to unwind what she now knows, Violet has no choice but to battle forward to become her true self.

Bateman beamed, “Relativity Media is a perfect home for Violet. Relativity’s pedigree of films like The Fighter and Limitless, combined with its industry-leading management team at the newly-imagined Relativity, is the right combination to bring Violet to its audience.”

Lex Miron, CEO, Relativity Media noted: “Violet is a testament to Justine’s vision, creativity and directorial excellence offering audiences a striking experience in theaters and at home. The film explores deep-rooted motivations and will ignite healthy, spirited conversation between friends, family and colleagues.”

The cast also includes Bonnie Bedelia (Die Hard), Zach Gordon (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Erica Ash (Scary Movie V), Rob Benedict (Supernatural), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), and Laura San Giacomo (Sex, Lies, and Videotape). The movie is produced by Bateman, Michael D Jones, Larry Hummel, and Matt Paul, and executive produced by Cassian Elwes, Jay Paul, Matt Lituchy, Rob Rubano, Jonathan Schurgin, and Anders Liljeblad. Violet is a Section 5 production. CAA Media Finance and Cassian Elwes of Elevated represented the film.