Justin Dyck To Direct ‘Welcome To The Neighborhood’ For Amazon And ‘Quiet Place’ Producer Brad Fuller; Ross Lazar & Sebastian Shepard To Write

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the success of A Quiet Place Part II, Amazon has partnered with that film’s producer Brad Fuller, picking up Welcome to the Neighborhood, written by Ross Lazar & Sebastian Shepard with Justin Dyck directing. Fuller’s Fully Formed is producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but prior to the package being picked up by Amazon, sources say execs on the project were impressed with Dyck’s presentation of what this contained thriller could look like; it eventually landed him the job.

Dyck’s Anything for Jackson, which was shot for less than $250,000, premiered at Fantasia Fest last fall and was released on Shudder to critical acclaim (the film currently sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes). Although it was Dyck’s first genre film, he honed his skills directing dozens of Canadian Christmas films and rom-coms.

For Lazar and Shepard, this marks their first major sale to a studio.

Dyck is represented by WME, Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm and Brecheen Feldman Breimer. Lazar & Shepard are represented by WME, Kaplan Perrone and Ziffren Brittenham.