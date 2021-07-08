Justin Chambers To Play Marlon Brando In First Post ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role On ‘The Offer’ Limited Series

A year and a half after his surprise exit from Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers is making a return to acting by taking on a screen icon.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Chambers will portray Marlon Brando in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, based on producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather. The movie, starring Brando as mob boss Vito Corleone, was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including Brando for Best Actor. (He refused the award.)

Miles Teller plays Ruddy, Dan Fogler plays Coppola. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator Michael Tolkin. Teller and Ruddy also serve as executive producers, along with Leslie Grief. Dexter Fletcher will direct the first and last block. The Offer is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Chambers, an original Grey’s Anatomy cast member and a fan favorite, left the hit medical drama in late 2019 after 15 years on the show and 350 episodes playing Dr. Alex Karev.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers told Deadline at the time. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and attorney Darren Trattner.