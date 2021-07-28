Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, And Barry Jenkins Among AAFCA TV Honors Winners

The African American Film Critics Association has revealed the winners of its 3rd Annual AAFCA TV Honors set to be feted at an in-person celebration on August 21 hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. Honorees include Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, and Barry Jenkins.

“This year’s honorees reflect a healthy variety of content that is not only entertaining but also mirrors the diversity of storytelling within the Black community. The TV Honors jury recognizes a multitude of voices, both emerging and established, whose work attests to the heterogeneity of the Black experience,” stated AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson.

“We, at AAFCA, are excited by these winners, as well as the previously announced Special Achievement honorees, because we are most hopeful that the vast array of offerings this year point to a permanent shift in the quality and depth of storytelling capturing the Black experience on television.”

The full list of 2021 AAFCA TV Honors Award recipients is below.

Watch on Deadline

Best Actress: Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country, HBO

Best Actor: Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country, HBO

Best Drama: Queen Sugar, OWN

Best Comedy: A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO

Best New Show: The Equalizer, CBS

Best Limited Series: The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

Best Docuseries: Exterminate All the Brutes, HBO and High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, Netflix

Best Writing: Queen Sugar, OWN

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

Best Movie: Sylvie’s Love, Amazon Prime Video