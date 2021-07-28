Julie Halston To Receive Tony Awards’ 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Honor

Actress Julie Halston will receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, the Tony administration committee announced today.

The award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Halston is being recognized for her work and advocacy in raising funding and awareness for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

“It is with the deepest appreciation that I wish to thank both The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing for this incredible honor,” said Halston in a statement. “I am so grateful to be a part of the extraordinary Broadway community and I am profoundly indebted to them for their support of my advocacy on behalf of patients struggling with pulmonary fibrosis. I am so genuinely humbled and sincerely touched by this recognition.”

Halston most recently appeared on Broadway in the musical Tootsie. Previous Broadway credits include You Can’t Take It With You, On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, Gypsy and Twentieth Century. She is a founding member of Charles Busch’s Theatre in Limbo company, and has co-starred with Busch in such productions as Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, The Divine Sister and Red Scare on Sunset.

The actress will next be seen on stage in the upcoming Off Broadway world premiere of Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes.

Halston’s husband, newscaster Ralph Howard, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2008, and died of the condition in 2018. Halston founded the annual Broadway Belts charity event in 2010 to raise funds and awareness for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The Tony Awards are set for Sunday, September 26.