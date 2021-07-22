Julia Ormond And Johnny Ferro Join Cast Of Mädchen Amick-Directed ‘Reminisce’

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Ormond and Johnny Ferro have been added to the cast of Reminisce, the romantic drama that is serving as the feature directing debut for Riverdale‘s Mädchen Amick. The pair join a cast already includes Bruce Dern, Elissa Shay and Anzu Lawson. Principal photography began this week in Los Angeles.

The plot for the pic, written by Shay and Cary Haze and based on actual events, is mostly under wraps, but it follows the journey of a young woman traversing her trauma, heartbreak and mental illness while pushing the boundaries of reality to overcome it all and find herself.

Iris Torres and Penny Edmiston are producers. Shay is an executive producer through her FutureRetro Productions with Milan Chakraborty.

Ormond, whose film credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Sabrina and Legends of the Fall, is an Emmy winner for Temple Grandin and nominee for Mad Men, and is next up as a series regular on AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. She is repped by Gersh and Creative Partners Group.

Watch on Deadline

Ferro whose film credits include Children of God, starred on Amazon’s original series Hand of God starring Ron Perlman and on the Peacock series There’s Johnny! He’s repped by GVA Talent Agency and Framework Entertainment.