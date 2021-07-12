‘Julia’: HBO Max Rounds Out Cast Of Julia Child Drama With Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell & Adriane Lenox 

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max’s Julia Child drama has rounded out its cast.

Julia, which stars Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire in the title role, has added Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.

Joy, who star on Broadway’s The Girl From the North Country and has appeared in Prodigal Son, will play Hunter Fox, the president of WGBH. Neufer, who starred in Ink on Broadway as well as recurred on Netflix’s Gypsy, will play Marian Morash, the James Beard Award winning chef who appeared on Child’s cooking show and was married to producer Russ Morash. Emmy Winner James Cromwell, who starred in American Horror Story and has appeared in Succession, will play John McWilliams, Child’s father. Tony Winner Adriane Lenox, who has appeared in Manifest and in Hulu’s upcoming Only Murders in the Building, will play Virginia Naman.

HBO Max picked up to series Julia in January after ordering a pilot. The eight-episode series sees Lancashire play Child with David Hyde Pierce as her husband Paul. The series is currently in production.

Julia, whose pilot was written by Daniel Goldfarb and directed by Charles McDougall, is inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the popular cooking-show genre. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

Brittany Bradford, Judith Light, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays also star.

Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Chris Keyser serves as showrunner executive produces along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff. McDougall, Goldfarb and 3 Arts’ Kimberly Carver also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Joy is repped by SMS Talent NY/LA and Premier Artists’ Management, Neufer is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Cromwell is repped by Paradigm and Lenox is repped by SMS Talent NY/LA.