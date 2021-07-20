Judy Greer To Star In Indie Feature ‘LA Bound’

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer is headlining the independent feature LA Bound, which we have learned is being written and directed by Chris McGowan.

In La Bound, a small-town high school soccer star ruins his college scholarship and moves to Los Angeles to pursue acting to pay homage to his late sister’s passion for the arts. Greer will star as Carol Berry opposite Brec Bassinger. David Brown is producing LA Bound.

Greer can next be seen in Universal/Blumhouse’s highly anticipated David Gordon Green directed sequel Halloween Kills being released on Oct. 15. She is currently filming the Disney+ feature Hollywood Stargirl with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart.

Greer can recently be seen in John DeLorean biopic Driven with Jason Sudeikis and Lee Pace, Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette opposite Cate Blanchett and Buffaloed opposite Zoey Deutch. Greer’s additional feature credits include Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris, Jurassic World, War for the Planet of the Apes, Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, MGM’s reboot of Carrie, Paramount’s Playing With Fire with John Cena, Jamie Babbit’s Addicted to Fresno, Barry Blaustein’s Peep World, Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children, the Searchlight feature Wilson with Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern, and Janicza Bravo’s Lemon as well as the Oscar-winning The Descendants directed by Alexander Payne and starring George Clooney, for which Greer was nominated for a SAG feature ensemble award.

On the TV side, Greer most recently starred opposite Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener on the Showtime series Kidding for two seasons. She just wrapped production on the Susanne Bier-directed Showtime anthology series The First Lady with Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis, and also recently starred in and executive produced the episode “Good Boy” of the Hulu horror anthology series Into the Dark.

For the past 12 years, Greer has voiced the role of Cheryl on the Emmy-winning animated comedy Archer. Previously, Greer starred in the FX comedy series Married alongside Nat Faxon and has recurred on shows like Netflix’s Arrested Development, TruTV’s I’m Sorry, Hulu’s Casual, CBS’s Two and a Half Men, and Showtime’s Masters of Sex and Californication. Other TV credits include HBO’s Room 104, American Dad, Modern Family, Portlandia, The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Bojack Horseman, Lady Dynamite, and USA’s Royal Pains to name a few.

Greer is repped by Artists First, CAA and Felker Toczek.