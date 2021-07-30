Judd Hirsch, Amy Smart & Carson Minniear Starring In Family Feature ‘Rally Caps’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set for Rally Caps, a baseball themed family feature from writer-director Lee Cipolla (The Shift).

Oscar-nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems), Amy Smart (Star Girl) and Carson Minniear (Palmer) have all signed up. The film is based on the novel written by father-daughter team Stephen J. Cutler and Jodi Michelle Cutler. Also starring are Curtis Pride, his children Noelle Pride, Colten Pride, and Tim Kurkjian.

It follows a youth baseball player who has his dreams of pitching for a Little League travel team derailed by a devastating injury on the field. After a long recovery process, he goes off to away camp with his older brother where he befriends a deaf catcher and his sister. Based on their own experiences living with a disability, they help him overcome his anxiety and fear of returning to the mound.

Producers are Katherine Borda, Amy Williams, Gary Sales and William Garcia. David Kenaith, Aaron Magnani, and Stephen J Cutler are executive producers.