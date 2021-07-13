Jordin Sparks To Star & EP ‘A Christmas Treasure’ Movie On Hallmark Channel

EXCLUSIVE: American Idol and Sparkle alum Jordin Sparks is set to star in A Christmas Treasure, a new Hallmark Channel original movie. Sparks also will executive produce and Hallmark alum Michael Xavier (Christmas Comes Twice, The Expanse) will co-star in the film which will premiere as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event. The premiere date is TBD.

Michael Xavier Courtesy of Hallmark Channel

In A Christmas Treasure, after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s old journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper. Charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have, helps each of their journeys.

Sparks sings two classic Christmas songs in the movie, covering “This Christmas” and on the piano, “Oh Holy Night.” Her original song from her 2020 Christmas album Cider & Hennessy “Oh, It’s Christmas” will also be part of the movie.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you all this year,” said Sparks. “I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the Heart is.’”



A Christmas Treasure is from Christmas Treasure Road Productions Ltd. Stephanie Germain, Sparks, Harvey Kahn and Allen Lewis serve as executive producers. Charles Cooper serves as producer. Michael Robison directed from a story by Jen Notas Shapiro and teleplay by Sandra Berg & Judith Berg. Music is by Sean William.