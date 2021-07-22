Jordan Peele Unveils Title For Next Movie In Poster Reveal

Oscar winning Get Out filmmakerJordan Peele has announced the title of his next horror movie which has been shrouded in secrecy, and it’s Nope. Peele made the news known on his social media channels and revealed the title in a poster.

The poster reveals a cloud at night with a kite flag tail attached, above a lit mountainside town. No logline was provided. The pic’s release date, which was already announced, is July 22, 2022.

Peele reteams with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya. Nope also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira and Brandon Perea.

Get Out grossed $255.5M worldwide and was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture. Peele won an Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the movie. Peele’s next Universal genre title Us made $255.1M WW and opened to $71.1M.

Universal