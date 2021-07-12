Jordan Johnson-Hinds Joins Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Johnson-Hinds has joined the cast of of NBC’s untitled bank-heist drama pilot a from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn and will appear opposite Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé. The series also hails from Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written by Wootton and directed by Justin Lin, the untitled project is a high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout NYC for a mysterious purpose, and Val Fitzgerald (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

The Nurses and Blindspot alum joins as a series regular and will take on FBI Agent Anthony Flowers. Smart and ambitious, Anthony Flowers is Val Turner’s (Bathé) partner and confidante. Inspired by Val’s prior success at the Bureau, his determination to rise in the ranks is buffered only by his respect for her.

Wootton and Coburn executive produce with Plec and her producing partner Emily Cummins at My So-Called Company. Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce via Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

The Canada-born actor’s television credits also include Amazon’s Upload, Hulu/Crave’s Letterkenny, USA’s Suits, FreeForm’s Shadowhunters and more. He was previously a series regular on The Best Laid Plans and The L.A. Complex.

He is repped by Buchwald, LINK Entertainment and Parent Management in Canada.