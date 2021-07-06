Skip to main content
CBS News And Stations Taps Johnny Green Jr. To Lead New York City Market

CBS News

Johnny Green Jr. has been named president and general manager of CBS News and Television Stations businesses in New York City, overseeing WCBS-TV, WLNY-TV, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com.

The network has been undergoing a series of changes since announcing a combination of the news and stations divisions, with a new leadership structure led by Wendy McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani.

CBS News

Green has been with CBS since 2015 and serves as interim news director at WCBS-TV and VP News Services at CBS News, where he oversees Newspath. He’ll continue in both roles while the company searches for a successor.

“With this well-deserved promotion, we look forward to having Johnny lead our station-wide team efforts to produce great content, serve our diverse communities across the Tri-State Area, and promote a positive workplace culture,” McMahon said in a statement.

Green previously worked at WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, the CBS-owned stations in Boston, first as assistant news director and later as vVP and news director. He also worked as an executive producer at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh and WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach, FL. His work has earned several News Emmys, and when he was at WBZ, the station won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

