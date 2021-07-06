‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Will See The Return Of Lance Reddick As Charon

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Lionsgate has closed a deal for Lance Reddick to reprise his role as Charon, the concierge of New York’s Continental Hotel. He’s the guy who helps out Keanu Reeves’s title character whether he’s fending off bad guys or looking after Wick’s dog. In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Charon fights with Wick in the High Table attacks at the hotel. Together the guys take out the strike force with Charon later rejoining Ian McShane’s Winston as his bodyguard.

Reddick joins the previously announced cast of Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson in the Chad Stahelski-directed fourthquel.

Stahelski tells us, “Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with him again.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The pic is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner. The movie is currently in production and will shoot this summer on location in France, Germany, and Japan.

Reddick can currently be seen in the seventh and final season of the Amazon series Bosch and will also star in Netflix’s upcoming series Resident Evil. Reddick recently starred in Amazon’s 3x Oscar-nominated One Night in Miami and Sylvie’s Love. He is represented by Paradigm, Grandview, and attorney James E. Hornstein.

The John Wick franchise, through three movies, has grossed over $584.7M WW.