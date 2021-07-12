Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jay Huguley Boards Period Drama ‘The Walk’; Anzu Lawson Joins Mädchen Amick’s Debut Film ‘Reminice’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Top Gun: Maverick' Helmer Joseph Kosinski To Direct 'Chariot,' Graphic Novel Adaptation Won By Warner Bros; Julian Meiojas Scripting, 21 Laps Producing
Read the full story

‘John Wick 4’: Marko Zaror To Play Keanu Reeves Latest Adversary in Next Installment

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Open Road Films/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Marko Zaror, best known as one of the stars of Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, is in negotiations to join the ensemble of Lionsgate’s John Wick 4 starring Keanu Reeves. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick and Shamier Anderson are also on board. Chad Stahelski returns as director.

The film is set for theatrical release on May 27, 2022. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the screenplay. Pic is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner. Zaror will play one of Wick’s main pursuers in the film.

Besides Dusk Till Dawn: The TV Series, Zaror was also recently in Invincible. He is repped by Gersh.

 

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad