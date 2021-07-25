Skip to main content
John Travolta Honors Wife Kelly Preston’s Final Film Role Premiere With Instagram Post

ap

Kelly Preston’s final film role has been fondly remembered by husband John Travolta, who posted the trailer to Off The Rails on his Instagram.

“Off the Rails is Kelly’s last film,” Travolta wrote. “She was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it.”

Travolta’s 21-year-old daughter with Preston, Ella Travolta, shared three red heart emojis on the post.

Off The Rails, which premiered in theaters Friday, stars Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench. Preston plays an American named Cassie, one of three friends in their 50s on an adventure across Europe to celebrate their recently deceased friend’s last wish. The deceased leaves four train rickets for her friends on the condition that they take her teenage daughter with them.

