Alejandro Monteverde Sets Christiana Dell’Anna, John Lithgow, David Morse & More To Star In Francesca Cabrini Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Christiana Dell’Anna (Gomorrah), John Lithgow (The Crown), David Morse (The Green Mile), Rolando Villazón (La Bohèmme) and more will star in an Untitled Cabrini Film from Alejandro Monteverde.

Pic tells the story of Francesca Cabrini, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 19th Century, who began with nothing and created the largest multinational charitable empire the world had ever known, her accomplishments equaling those of Vanderbilt and Rockefeller. While Cabrini was faced in her time with the sexism and virulent anti-Italian bigotry of 19th century America, she overcame every obstacle through relentless perseverance and business skill, eventually building schools, orphanages and hospitals that transformed the lives of immigrants worldwide.

The Untitled Cabrini Film also stars Montserrat Espadalé (Crescendo, Little Boy), Romana Maggiora Vergano (Gli Anni Belli, Imaturi), Patch Darragh (Succession, Boardwalk Empire), Jeremy Bobb (The Outside, Russian Doll), Virginia Bocelli (Unici, Andrea Bocello: Believe in Christmas), Andrew Polk (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions), and Giampiero Judica (All the Money in the World, Boardwalk Empire).

The Francesca Films pic’s producers include Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner Jonathan Sanger (Marshall, The Elephant Man) and Leo Severino (Bella, Sound of Freedom). Rod Barr (Little Boy, Sound of Freedom) wrote the script; he collaborated on the story with TIFF’s People’s Choice Award winner Monteverde (Sound of Freedom, Bella).

The film is currently in production in New York; the shoot will wrap up in Rome this fall. The project was the brainchild of financier Eustace Wolfington, whose passion for the story of Francesca Cabrini began over 60 years ago.

“The minute I learned of Cabrini’s life story, I realized this was a story that deserved to be brought to the big screen,” said Wolfington. “As a pioneer of human rights long before today, her story will be an inspiration to today’s pioneers of human rights which makes her story and unprecedented accomplishments as relevant today as ever.”

“As an immigrant myself, I am honored to be able to shine a light on the astonishing story of a true warrior of social justice who transformed the lives of immigrants worldwide,” said Monteverde. “Cabrini was a pioneer of women’s empowerment, making her story as relevant today as in the 1890’s. This picture – like Cabrini herself – is surprising, courageous, gritty… and deeply inspirational.”

“In a time when the achievements of women in every sphere of life have inspired a new generation, it is fascinating to contemplate the work of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who came to New York in 1889. She would fit perfectly as a leader in today’s world,” added Sanger.

Christiana Dell’Anna’s film credits include Tensione superficiali, Mr. Happiness and more. She has appeared on the small screen in such series as Gomorrah (HBO Max) and Trust (FX). She’s represented in the U.S. by Cavalry Media, and by Volver Consulenze Artistiche in Italy.

A two-time Oscar nominee, John Lithgow recently earned his 13th Emmy nomination for his supporting turn in HBO’s reimagining of Perry Mason. He’ll next appear in Showtime’s Dexter revival, reprising his role as Arthur Mitchell (aka The Trinity Killer), and in FX’s The Old Man. His recent film credits include Bombshell, Late Night and Pitch Perfect 3. Additional TV credits include The Crown, Trial & Error and 3rd Rock from the Sun. Lithgow is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and attorney Don Steele at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Two-time Emmy nominee David Morse will soon appear in Netflix drama The Chair, opposite Sandra Oh. His recent TV credits include The Good Lord Bird, Blindspot, The Morning Show, The Deuce and Escape at Dannemora. Recent film credits include Thank You for Your Service and Concussion. Morse is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management, Arcieri & Associates, and attorney Diane Golden at Katz Golden Lerner.

Rolando Villazón is an opera singer and director whose credits include Mozart in Prague: Rolando Villazón on Don Giovanni, La Bohèmme and La Traviata. He is repped by Columbia Artists Management.

Monteverde is represented by Sentient Entertainment and attorney Sean A. Marks of MARKS Law Group.