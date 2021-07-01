Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph In Apple Comedy Series From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard

Joel Kim Booster is set as a lead opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s half-hour comedy series from Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Mj Rodriguez also stars.

Created and written by Yang and Hubbard, the series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.

Booster will play Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant.

Yang and Hubbard executive produce alongside Rudolph through her production company, Animal Pictures, with the company’s Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Additionally, Dave Becky executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

Booster, who starred as Jun Ho in NBC comedy series Sunnyside, most recently served as consulting producer and voiced the character Charles Lu on Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth. His other recent TV and film credits incude Curb Your Enthusiasm, Shrill, Search Party, BoJack Horseman, The Week Of, American Dad and Viper Club. He previously recorded a stand-up special for Comedy Central’s The Half-Hour. Booster is repped by Omnipop Talent Group, WME and Patti Felker and Jared Bloch at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.