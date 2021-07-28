Joel Courtney & Crystal Reed To Star In ‘Pinball’ Film From Austin And Meredith Bragg

EXCLUSIVE: Joel Courtney (Kissing Booth, Super 8) and Crystal Reed (Swamp Thing, Teen Wolf) have signed on to star in Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game for MPI Original Films.

The dramatic comedy produced by MPI is based on the true story of writer and pinball wizard Roger Sharpe, chronicling his journey to overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball.

Austin and Meredith Bragg wrote and directed the film, which heads into production in October.

Stacey Parks, Lana Link, and Rob Pfaltzgraff will produce, with Nick Reid and Roger Sharpe on board as exec producers.

“Joel and Crystal bring so much remarkable talent and warmth to the project,” said The Bragg Brothers. “We’re thrilled to have them on board to bring Roger’s story to the screen.”

Courtney is currently in production on the Netflix film Players, starring alongside Damon Wayans Jr. and Gina Rodriguez. He’ll also soon be seen in the final film of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy, reprising his role as Lee Flynn.

Watch on Deadline

The actor first burst onto the scene in J.J. Abram’s 2011 film Super 8, which had him starring opposite Elle Fanning and others. Other film and TV credits include Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn, The Between, Mercy, Dear Eleanor, Sins of Our Youth, CW’s The Messengers, The Empty Man and 2019 indie, Pursued.

Reed is perhaps best known for her turn as Allison Argent in MTV’s Teen Wolf series. The actress recently played the lead role of Abby in Warner Bros. series, Swamp Thing. She also featured in Season 4 of the FBC for Warner Bros. Television series Gotham, portraying Sofia Falcone.

Reed’s other credits include Too Late, Crush, Jewtopia, Skyline, Incident in a Ghost Land and Crazy Stupid Love, in which she appeared opposite Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell.

Courtney is represented by Gersh. Reed is repped by ICM Partners and Silver Lining Entertainment.