‘Joe Pickett’: Virgin River’s Benjamin Hollingsworth Joins Spectrum Originals Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Virgin River‘s Benjamin Hollingsworth is set for a recurring role in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals drama based on C.J Box’s novels.

The ten-part series, which comes from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, will be headlined by Michael Dorman and also features David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva.

Joe Pickett follows a game warden (Dorman) and his family as they navigate the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming. Surrounded by rich history and vast wildlife, the township hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered. The series will air for a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum.

Hollingsworth will portray Ote Keeley, a big game poacher whose brazen and unpredictable behavior makes him both intimidating and a bit scary.

The Dowdles write, direct, showrun and executive produce with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Box also serves as an executive producer.

Hollingsworth is shooting his arc on Joe Pickett while on hiatus from Netflix’s Virgin River, which launches its third season on Friday. He plays the series regular role of Dan Brady on the romance drama. He previously spent three seasons on CBS’ Code Black and starred opposite Liam Neeson in Cold Pursuit. Hollingsworth is repped by The Kohner Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, and Play Management.