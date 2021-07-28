Joe Manganiello To Star In AMC Series ‘Moonhaven’

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven.

Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.

The suspense thriller focuses on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Manganiello will play Tomm Schultz. An ex-military with a philosophical bent, Tomm is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the Moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he’s injected with a mind-altering Moon drug.

In addition to McDonald and Monaghan, Manganiello joins previously cast Kadeem Hardison as Arlo Noon, Amara Karan as Indira Mare, and Ayelet Zurer as Maite Voss.

Manganiello was most recently seen in the indie features Shoplifters of the World and Archenemy (currently playing on AMC+), both produced by his company 3:59, as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He recently reteamed with Zack Snyder and stars in his upcoming Netflix series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Manganiello is repped by ICM and Myman Greenspan.